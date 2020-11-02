Election 2020 live updates: Trump and Biden battle for Pennsylvania on final day of campaign

Election Day is just a day away. More than 94 million people have already voted. The polling averages have been steady, showing Joe Biden with a large national lead over President Trump. In swing states, where the election will be decided, polling averages are tighter, although Biden has an edge in most of them. Both candidates are hitting the road today in one last mad dash before the voters who haven't cast their ballots early head to the polls. Trump will split his time between Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, while Biden will focus mainly on Pennsylvania and a stop in Ohio.