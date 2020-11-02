Solar stocks are rising as investors bet on a possible Biden tailwind

(CNBC PRO is looking at the most important investing angles surrounding the election. For the complete investor's guide, see here.)

Solar stocks jumped on Monday as former Vice President Joe Biden maintains his lead in the polls, with investors betting that a Democrat in the White House as well as a possible blue wave will lift these stocks further.

First Solar, SolarEdge Technologies, Sunrun and SunPower were among the names trading higher, while clean energy-focused exchange-traded funds including the Invesco Solar ETF as well as the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF also advanced.