Trump targets adversaries in his final pitch, while Biden focuses on Covid-19

US President Donald Trump arrives for a Make America Great Again rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport November 2, 2020, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

WASHINGTON – For President Donald Trump's campaign, election eve this year looks, in many ways, a lot like it did four years ago. On that Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 Trump barnstormed through five states, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Michigan, where thousands of red-hatted supporters stood in line for hours to wave Make America Great Again signs. On Monday, Trump again held rallies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, then was set to hold two rallies Monday night in Michigan. But while the photos look similar and the signs haven't changed, Trump's closing pitch to voters this year bears little resemblance to the final stump speeches of his first successful campaign for president.

Trump's grievances

The economic populism that fueled Trump's meteoric rise to the presidency is all but gone this time around. His speeches contain barely any mention of the issues that won over voters in 2016: Bringing back manufacturing jobs, cutting taxes, striking better trade deals and ending foreign wars. Instead, Trump's closing argument this year amounts to a laundry list of his personal grievances against government agencies, courts, voting laws, individual journalists and TV hosts, pollsters, tech companies, medical experts and so on. At his rallies on Monday afternoon, Trump drew up an enemies list that included the Supreme Court, CNN, Fox News polling, Twitter, the experts running the FDA's vaccine approval process, former special counsel Robert Mueller and people who don't give him credit for all the coronavirus pandemic deaths he claims America avoided because of federal actions. Trailing in the polls, Trump has leaned into his tendency to portray himself as a victim, expanding what used to be short riffs within his standard stump speeches so that now they occupy large swaths of his speech. "The only way to convince people that you're not a loser is to convince them that you're a victim," Amanda Carpenter, a former communications director for GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, recently told The New York Times. "Having something be rigged against him is the ultimate ego protector, because he never has to admit that he lost." CNBC reached out to the Trump campaign about the increasingly personal tone of Trump's stump speech, but they did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The other piece of Trump's closing argument, his attacks on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, are growing increasingly apocalyptic. He told supporters in Pennsylvania that Biden "will totally destroy Pennsylvania" and that he will turn America into Venezuela. "Joe Biden is a globalist who spent 47 years outsourcing your jobs, opening your borders and sacrificing American blood and treasure on ridiculous, endless foreign wars most of you have never even heard of," Trump said. While polls show Biden leading both nationally and across many of the key swing states, surveys have shown the race tightening this week, as Trump has embarked upon a frenetic daily schedule of up to five rallies a day. The rallies have drawn huge crowds, reminiscent of 2016, irrespective of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has upended American life. But while the pandemic seemed like an afterthought at Trump's packed and largely mask-free rallies on Monday, for Biden it was front and center.

Biden stays on message

The former vice president's final day of campaigning included stops in Ohio and then Pennsylvania, where he delivered a message that has changed very little in the past three months. The central point of Biden's 11th hour pitch to voters remains that Trump has not and will not take the necessary steps to control on a coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 230,000 American lives this year. "Donald Trump waved the white flag of surrender to this virus," Biden said at a campaign stop in Cleveland on Monday. "I'm never gonna raise the white flag of surrender. We're gonna beat this virus and we're gonna get it under control, I promise you. But the first step to beating the virus is beating Donald Trump." Biden also emphasized national unity and an end to the hyper-partisanship that has characterized much of Trump's time in office.

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Get Out The Vote event in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., November 2, 2020. Kevin Lemarque | Reuters