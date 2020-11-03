GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham projected to win Senate race in South Carolina

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during GetItDone bus tour campaign rally at Odell Weeks Activity Center in Aiken, S.C., on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. is projected to win his bid for reelection, according to NBC News. He was taking on Jaime Harrison in a brutal fight for South Carolina's Senate seat.

Harrison seemingly came out of nowhere to take on the longtime South Carolina incumbent. He ran a campaign that focused, in part, on Graham's allegiance to President Donald Trump.

Harrison became one of the most successful Senate candidates in the fundraising game. He raised $57 million in the third quarter, outpacing Graham.

Those fundraising victories led to an outpouring of outside money into the race, including millions spent by a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Many polls showed the race tied or close right up until Election Day.

Graham had never faced an opponent who raised as much money as Harrison.

The South Carolina lawmaker ran on a platform that included claims that Harrison, who is also a leader within the Democratic National Committee, has ties to the more progressive side of the party.

For Democrats, Graham's victory could be a blow to having a chance at becoming the majority in the U.S. Senate.

The Cook Political Report marked the race as a toss-up. NBC News projected earlier on Tuesday that John Hickenlooper defeated Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo.

Democrats can still pickup victories in Senate races in Maine, Montana, Iowa, Arizona or North Carolina. Those were labeled either as toss-up or "lean Democrat" going into Election Day.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.