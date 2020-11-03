'The fight for America': The world is watching the U.S. election. Here's what it thinks

US President Donald Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again rally at Kenosha Regional Airport November 2, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

LONDON — As the day of the 2020 U.S. election dawns, the whole world is watching on with baited breath.

Campaigning by incumbent Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden amid an unprecedented public health crisis — the coronavirus pandemic — has given the outside world an insight into the issues that matter to American voters, from the economy and jobs to healthcare and racial equality.

The run-up to the vote has also highlighted the political polarization that has split American voters.

Beyond its shores, the U.S. election matters because the next president will shape not only America's future, but the international political landscape too.

A disputed result and potential civil unrest in the U.S. are in focus the world over. CNBC has a round-up of what the world's media thinks as Election Day finally arrives.

The U.K. is a good place to start given its "special relationship" with the U.S. Papers are focused on the possibility of a disputed election result, protracted wrangling over the vote count and even potential unrest on the streets.

The left-wing Guardian newspaper headlines its coverage of the election and the final hours of campaigning by the candidates with "U.S. braces for historic election amid fears democracy is in danger," leading with concerns over Trump's "incendiary" tweet Monday (that Twitter also labeled as potentially misleading) that there could be "violence on the streets" if the vote count is not cut short in Pennsylvania.

The right-leaning Telegraph newspaper also leads with concerns over a disputed result, its election coverage headlined with "America braces for election violence with shops boarded up and National Guard on standby."