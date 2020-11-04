Investors must be careful to avoid being 'whiplashed' in close election race, economist warns

Currency dealers monitor exchange rates in a trading room at KEB Hana Bank in Seoul on November 4, 2020, as Asian markets react to early predictions following the U.S. presidential election.

Investors should tread carefully to avoid being "whiplashed" by ongoing market "confusion," economists have told CNBC, as the race to the White House appears likely to drag on for days.

The winner of the U.S. election remains too close to call on Wednesday morning.

With polls now closed, President Donald Trump is projected to win Florida, Ohio and Texas, while former Vice President Joe Biden voiced confidence he would ultimately prevail.

Shortly after Biden addressed his supporters, Trump falsely claimed an election victory. His remarks came with millions of legitimate ballots still left to count.

Many market participants had expected Biden to deliver a clear victory. However, the Democratic nominee failed to win key swing states that count votes quickly and will now need to wait on states to finish counting a huge number of postal ballots cast amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were flat on Wednesday morning, after alternating between sharp gains and losses as the results of the election rolled in without a clear winner. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 index were both slightly higher.

European stocks were slightly lower during morning deals, as investors closely monitored the latest developments.