A Biden presidency could 'soothe the markets' nerves,' says Asian bank CEO

SINGAPORE — A Biden administration will likely maintain a tough stance on China, but the U.S. rhetoric could soften — and that may help soothe market jitters, chief executive of a major Asian bank said on Thursday.

The race to the White House remains too close to call but Democratic candidate Joe Biden appears closer to the 270-mark needed to win. According to NBC projections, Biden has 253 electoral votes while President Donald Trump has 214 electoral votes in the bag.

If Biden wins, a major question for investors would be whether his China agenda will differ substantively from Trump's, said Piyush Gupta, chief executive of DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets.

"My view on that is in substance, it is unlikely to change very much. I think the issues relative to China have bipartisan support in the U.S., so you'll likely continue to see a swath of policies which focus on the same things: Trying to get China to open up its markets and a more level playing field," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection."

"However, I think what will change is the rhetoric," said Gupta, adding that Trump's tweets and actions "keep people on edge" which lead to markets getting antsy.