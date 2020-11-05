Ant's IPO delay represents a bigger concern than U.S. election uncertainty, says investor

An Alipay logo is seen next to Shanghai office building of Ant Group in Shanghai on November 3, 2020. HECTOR RETAMAL | AFP via Getty Images

In a surprise move, however, Ant Group's co-founder Jack Ma, and two other executives, were summoned by Chinese regulators on Monday before the listing was suspended. The Shanghai Stock Exchange referred to that meeting in explaining why it halted the debut, and Ant said it will be working through the regulatory concerns with the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

'Blockbuster' IPO derailed

Ant's "blockbuster" IPO was also set to take place ahead of other planned future listings of Chinese tech firms such as JD.com's financial technology arm, JD Digits, Liew added. Liew said the IPO would have represented a "huge coming of age story" for China. With the tech sector having been the market "darling" and becoming more prominent in terms of weightage on stock indexes globally, Liew questioned: "Is this something that has thrown a huge spanner in the works — not just for Ant but for other tech companies?" "The fact that the Chinese are also now looking into this is a concern," Liew said. "This, at least to me, came out from leftfield."

Impact on capital flows?

Still, Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said he did not think the suspension of Ant's IPO will affect inflows of foreign money into China. "I know we may distrust China. Beijing (may be) heavy handed in the markets, but perhaps … there's some financial, macro prudential issues that are going on here," Chandler said.

The age of (exponential) growth in the wilderness for internet finance is over — and that's the reality the fintech investors have to embrace. Winston Ma adjunct professor of law at New York University

Speaking to CNBC on Wednesday, he pointed out that fintech companies in China are not purely tech firms but are also "mini banks" that make loans and sell insurance. China's integration into global capital markets is also a very positive development, he added. Winston Ma, adjunct professor of law at New York University, expects greater scrutiny ahead. "The increased scrutiny of internet lending is just the beginning, as more regulations such as the anti-trust and the personal data privacy protection are also coming to the picture," Ma told CNBC's "Asia Squawk Box" on Thursday. "In short, the age of (exponential) growth in the wilderness for internet finance is over — and that's the reality the fintech investors have to embrace," he added.

