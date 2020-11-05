Ex-VP nominee Joe Lieberman: Trump must follow Gore's lead if he loses election fight in court

Former Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman told CNBC on Thursday that President Donald Trump's campaign has the right to file lawsuits challenging state election outcomes. However, the former U.S. senator from Connecticut said he hopes that Trump takes lessons from how Al Gore handled the hotly contested 2000 election that went to the Supreme Court if the litigation does not go his way.

"You've got a right to take your case to the courts. Let the judges decide. But most of all, as Al Gore did in 2000, it has got to end at some point for the good of the country," Lieberman said on "Squawk Box." "You've got to have a transfer of power and pull together." Lieberman has endorsed Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 race against the incumbent Trump.

The Trump campaign is pursuing legal action over vote counting in a number of closely watched states, including Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania. NBC News projects Biden as the winner of Michigan's presidential contest, but it has not made a call yet for Georgia and Pennsylvania. The Trump campaign also wants a recount in Wisconsin, where Biden is the apparent winner, according to NBC News.

Biden has 253 electoral votes, compared with Trump's 214, in the battle for the 270 needed to win the presidency, according to a tally from NBC News.