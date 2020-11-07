Joe Biden projected to win Nevada, adding to his victorious electoral vote tally

Joe Biden is projected to win Nevada, increasing his victory over President Donald Trump, NBC News said on Saturday.

That win puts Biden's electoral vote tally at at 279, nine more than the needed 270 to win. With 94% of the vote in, Biden led Trump 49.9% to 47.9%, according to NBC News. Nevada carries six Electoral College votes.

NBC News called Nevada in Biden's favor a little more than two hours after calling Pennsylvania, and the whole race, for Biden.

The state has sided with the presidential winner since 1908 in all but two elections, one being a close race in 2016 when Democrat Hillary Clinton won the state over Trump by two percentage points.

However, Trump's campaign said Thursday it would file a lawsuit in Nevada, aiming to block what it alleges are "illegal votes" from thousands of people, including non-residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump issued a statement refusing to accept the election results, noting that "this election is far from over." Meanwhile, Biden called for unity and for Americans to "put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us."

States where the race is still too close to call are Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, NBC News said. Biden currently holds slim leads in both Georgia and Arizona while Trump is ahead in North Carolina. Alaska remains too early to call.