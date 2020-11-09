HUD Secretary Ben Carson tests positive for coronavirus

In a prerecorded address for the Republican National Convention released August 27, 2020, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks inside an empty Mellon Auditorium August 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson told CNBC on Monday.

The news came less than a week after it was revealed that President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows had also tested positive for Covid-19.

The White House hosted an in-person, indoors party on election night last Tuesday. Meadows had attended the event, and Carson was also there, according to ABC News and other outlets.

Carson, a retired neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate, is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

The White House has come under heavy criticism for hosting large gatherings on its grounds in the midst of a pandemic. Numerous officials and others who work there, including Trump himself, have tested positive for the virus in just the past two months.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.