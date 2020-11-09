Theater chains AMC and Cinemark take big third-quarter losses during Covid pandemic

When the third quarter began in July, movie theater auditoriums across the country were empty, shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic. Hope arrived a few weeks later as Warner Bros. announced plans to debut "Tenet" on Labor Day weekend.

The theater operators saw the release of Christopher Nolan's spy thriller as the beginning of their recovery. Fast forward to today, and the script didn't play out that way.

Instead, three publicly traded movie theater chains reported more than $1 billion in losses in the third quarter, and there doesn't appear to be an immediate end in sight.

Once again, the companies' fates rest in the hands of movie studios, which they hope will release new films, and in audiences, who they hope will come back even as Covid-19 cases begin to surge again. And even the welcome news of progress on a vaccine, which drove up the group's stocks Monday, won't bring instant relief.

A vaccine isn't likely to be widely available to the public until mid-2021, at best. So, while the news is promising, it does not fix the near-term issues that movie theaters are facing: A lack of revenue.

During the latest quarter, AMC, the largest cinema chain in the world, saw revenue during the three-month period ended Sept. 30 fall nearly 91%, while Cinemark, the third-largest cinema chain, saw a nearly 96% drop in revenue. Marcus Corporation, the fifth-largest movie theater owner — which also owns a number of hotels and restaurants — saw its revenue slip 84%.

While theaters have been able to drive some sales through special ticket deals and rereleases of classic movies, it hasn't been enough to put them in the black. The movie theaters need a steady stream of movie releases, and hopes for that ended after the poor showing of "Tenet" at the domestic box office.

"Attendance has been minimal, though, of course stemming from virus concerns but perhaps more importantly due to the fact that only two major new films have been released theatrically since mid-March," AMC CEO Adam Aron said.

The majority of AMC theaters are operating at between 40% and 50% capacity but seeing only 10% to 20% attendance. Aron said that in order to be profitable the company needs to see attendance consistently around 25%. Without new movies, that likely won't happen.

Overall, AMC's domestic attendance was down 97% from the same quarter last year, he said.