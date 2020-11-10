Op-ed: The pandemic forced advisors to adapt and find new ways to engage with clients

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit the U.S. in mid-March, there were three types of financial advisory firms: high-tech, low-tech late adopters and firms somewhere in between.

The overnight shift to work-from-home was vastly different for each type. Low-tech firms transported printers and fax machines to their homes and scrambled to provide employees with the tools necessary to login remotely.

Meanwhile, the in-between firms figured out how to forward phone lines to their cell phones and set up Zoom accounts. Employees at high-tech firms simply stopped commuting and fired up their laptops at home. In hindsight, this miraculous, overnight transition from in-office work to Zoom meetings was inspiring.

The New York Stock Exchange closed its doors, and financial markets did not miss a beat. I shudder to imagine the havoc a global pandemic could have caused all of us 20 years ago. We are fortunate today to have the tools and technology that kept us operational.

So, now the question is: In a prolonged remote work environment, how will traditional advisory firms get new clients and stay connected to existing clients?

Firms built on face-to-face meetings held in immaculate conference rooms high atop the downtown skyline need new business development strategies. Can these old dogs learn new tricks? Building trust with potential clients and maintaining connections with current clients in a remote environment is no easy task.

Selling financial advice is different than selling a hot new product or service. Advisors need a great deal of credibility to convince investors to trust them with all of their money, or even a part of it.

The average age of financial advisors in the U.S. is somewhere between 51 years and 55 years. These pioneers built the fledgling advice business, an industry that emerged as Americans retired earlier, lived longer and saved for retirement on their own as pension plans faded away.

Traditional advisors connected with clients in their local communities, people who belonged to the same churches, clubs and PTA groups. Clients met with traditional advisors face-to-face, either in the office or in their homes.

Advisors carried copies of beautifully bound, paper presentations. This tangible experience cemented trusted relationships. In turn, satisfied clients referred friends, colleagues and acquaintances to their advisor.

The pandemic has basically pushed forward 10 years of technological progress in areas ripe for innovation. Convenience is now the norm in the modern consumer experience. Advisory firms are not immune to this shift in client expectations.