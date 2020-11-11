Japan stocks set to trade higher as coronavirus vaccine hopes buoy sentiment

SINGAPORE —Stocks in Japan looked set to rise at the open as investor sentiment in Asia-Pacific continued to be buoyed by a recent positive development on the coronavirus vaccine front.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 25,265 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 25,320. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 24,905.59.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia rose in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up more than 1%.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Tencent will be watched on Wednesday. That comes after China's antitrust regulators announced draft rules on Tuesday singling out "internet platforms" for potential monopolistic behavior, according to Reuters.

Tech shares in the region will also be watched after their counterparts on Wall Street saw declines overnight.

Investor focus will likely remain on the coronavirus situation, following a positive announcement on Monday by Pfizer and BioNTech regarding a potential vaccine. Still, the number of cases globally continued to rise rapidly.