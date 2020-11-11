Nobel laureate Paul Krugman says Trump 'will be looming over' U.S. politics, Republican Party for some time

President Donald Trump may have lost the presidential election but Trumpism is here to stay, according to Nobel-Prize winning economist Paul Krugman and historian Niall Ferguson.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to have won the presidency following the election earlier this month and could be on course to secure 306 electoral votes. That total would equal what Trump had described as a "landslide" victory four years ago.

The result had been expected to coincide with a so-called "blue wave," with Democrats tipped to win the White House, keep control of the House of Representatives, and gain a majority in the Senate.

Instead, Republican Senate and House candidates outperformed and Trump's popularity among his core base proved surprisingly resilient. The 74-year-old won more votes for president than any other candidate in history, except for Biden.

"Trump will be looming over his party and the U.S. political scene," Paul Krugman, an economics professor at City University of New York's Graduate Center, told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick at the ADIPEC 2020 Virtual Conference.

The economist, whose research interest includes macroeconomics and international economics, won the Nobel Prize in 2008 for his analysis on trade patterns and location of economic activity.

"No president in the United States has ever been less transparent about his personal finances but it appears quite likely that Trump will be bankrupt. I mean … let's be blunt about this, he's been getting a revenue stream, in part because people have been funneling money to his businesses," Krugman said, without specifying any further details.

"So, does a Donald Trump who is forced into bankruptcy carry the same weight? Or can he do something? Can he create a media empire that keeps him afloat?"

Last month, the New York Times published an analysis of Trump's tax records that purportedly showed more than 200 companies, special-interest groups, and foreign governments had funneled millions of dollars to Trump's properties while reaping benefits from the president and his administration.

The White House reportedly dismissed the analysis as "just more fake news." A spokesperson declined to comment for this article.