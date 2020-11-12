DOJ says ex-prosecutor Acosta showed poor judgment in 2007 sweetheart deal with sex criminal Jeffey Epstein

Charges against Jeffery Epstein were announced on July 8, 2019 in New York City. Epstein will be charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors.

An internal Justice Department investigation found that a top federal prosecutor "exercised poor judgment" in cutting a no-plea prosecution deal with alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in 2007, but also found that prosecutors had not broken the law or engaged in misconduct.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., blasted the Justice Department for the findings by its Office of Professional Responsibility about the former prosecutor, Alexander Acosta, who resigned last year as U.S. Labor secretary, after outrage over the deal.

"Letting a well-connected billionaire get away with child rape and international sex trafficking isn’t ‘poor judgment’ – it is a disgusting failure," Sasse said in a statement.

"Americans ought to be enraged. Jeffrey Epstein should be rotting behind bars today, but the Justice Department failed Epstein’s victims at every turn," said Sasse, who is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Oversight Subcommittee.

At the time of the deal, Epstein, who had been friends with President Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, Britain's Prince Andrew and other wealthy people, was suspected of having sexually abused dozens of teenage girls in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The 2007 deal with Acosta, who at the time as U.S. attorney for South Florida, required Epstein to plead guilty to state crimes in Florida, including one related to paying an underage girl for sexual services.

In exchange, Acosta agreed not to prosecute Epstein or several suspected co-conspirators on federal charges related to alleged sexual misconduct with minors.

Epstein, who pleaded guilty in the state case in 2008, ended up serving just 13 months in jail, but spent hours free each day on work release. As a result of his conviction, he registered as a sex offender.

The Justice Department, in a statement said, "While OPR did not find that Department attorneys engaged in professional misconduct, OPR concluded that the victims were not treated with the forthrightness and sensitivity expected by the Department."

"OPR also concluded that former U.S. Attorney Acosta exercised poor judgment by deciding to resolve the federal investigation through the non-prosecution agreement and when he failed to make certain that the state of Florida intended to and would notify victims identified through the federal investigation about the state plea hearing," the department said.

The Miami Herald in late 2018 reported that at time of the deal in 2007, Acosta had "agreed, despite federal law to the contrary that the deal would be kept from the victims."

"As a result, the non-prosecution agreement was sealed until after it was approved by the judge, thereby averting any chance that the girls — or anyone else — might show up in court and try to derail it," the Herald reported in 2018.