Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus

Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski, with former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi (L), speaks outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 5, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He was reportedly also present at a news conference in the city on Saturday at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, alongside President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Lewandowski was recently in Philadelphia, where the Trump campaign is mounting legal challenges to election officials' vote-counting procedures.

Asked if he was experiencing symptoms of the virus, Lewandowski told CNBC: "I feel great."

Lewandowski, 47, confirmed in a text to CNBC on Thursday that he tested positive for Covid-19 a day earlier.

Corey Lewandowski, a top Trump campaign advisor who has helped lead efforts to undermine President-elect Joe Biden's victory, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Former campaign senior adviser Of U.S. president Donald Trump, Corey Lewandowski uses a megaphone as supporters of U.S. president Donald Trump rally as votes continue to be counted following the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 5, 2020.

Lewandowski is only the latest person in Trump's orbit to have contracted the virus.

Just this week, multiple people who are with connected to Trump's campaign or had attended an in-person, indoors election night party at the White House have tested positive for Covid-19.

That group includes David Bossie, who was recently put in charge of leading Trump's effort to challenge the projected results of the presidential election after NBC and other outlets called it for Biden.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that two more people who attended the White House gathering — White House political director Brian Jack and former Trump aide Healy Baumgardner — also tested positive.

Lewandowski was also present at the White House on election night.

Less than an hour after Lewandowski's diagnosis was first reported, NBC reported that Richard Walters, chief of staff for the Republican National Committee, had also tested positive.

A White House spokesman declined to comment when CNBC asked about any contact tracing or notification process the White House was conducting in light of the positive tests of people who had been at the event. The spokesman also declined comment when asked if Walters attended the election night party, which was held in the East Room of the White House.

In early October, Lewandowski was seen at a children's flag football game in New Hampshire without wearing a mask. Lewandowski's attendance at that game came a day after he had said in a TV interview that, "I think people should wear masks," and two days before he appeared on NBC's "Today" show wearing a mask.

"Covid is a very, very dangerous disease," Lewandowski told the "Today" show.