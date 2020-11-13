ECB member explains why this recession is very different from any other

LONDON — The coronavirus-induced recession is very different from past downturns, and this raises new challenges for central bankers and lawmakers, a European Central Bank board member told CNBC.

The current crisis hinges on the services industry, which has almost come to halt since social restrictions were introduced across the world earlier this year. Despite some relief in the summer months as European governments eased lockdowns, many restaurants, bars, cafes, some hotels and most retail outlets have had to close their doors once again as the region fights a second wave of infections.

"This services recession may be very different from a regular recession. And so one question is: How long will the recovery take? Another will be: What are the effects on employment?" Isabel Schnabel, member of the ECB governing council, told CNBC's Annette Weisbach on Thursday.

Her comments came as ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted in a speech that "a large number of people who lost their jobs in the spring left the labour force and stopped looking for work, with 3.2 million workers classified as 'discouraged'."

These people haven't registered as unemployed and so aren't included in the region's formal jobless statistics.

Unemployment has risen in the euro zone — the latest data put the rate at 8.3% in September — but it hasn't yet reached the level of previous crises, when a decrease in employment meant a surge in unemployment levels. The rate surpassed 12% in 2013 during the region's debt crisis.

Schnabel told CNBC that job retention schemes have prevented a massive increase in the number of unemployed, but at the same time, "some people have actually just stopped working and they do not … count as unemployed."

In addition, the ECB is concerned with how the coronavirus crisis is hitting different parts of the population.

"What we also see, which I think is important, is that it hits different countries very differently and then it also hits different people within countries very differently," Schnabel said. "This actually raises new challenges, mostly for the fiscal side, but of course, it also affects monetary policy."