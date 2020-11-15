National lockdown to contain Covid surge is ‘measure of last resort,’ top Biden health advisor says

A national lockdown of businesses and schools is a "measure of last resort," even as cases continue to surge to record-highs across the U.S., a top coronavirus advisor to President-elect Joe Biden said on Sunday.

Covid-19 cases were growing by 5% or more in 47 states as of Saturday, based on a weekly average, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. reported 166,555 new cases on Saturday, the second-highest daily number of new cases so far.

The U.S. is now reporting a weekly average of 145,401 cases every day, a more than 33% increase compared with a week ago and a record high average, according to Hopkins.

More than 69,400 people were hospitalized with Covid-19, the highest number of patients with the virus at any point during the pandemic, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project, which is run by journalists at The Atlantic.

Top coronavirus advisors for Biden, who named a panel of scientists on Monday to help navigate his Covid-19 response, have given differing stances on whether the U.S. should adopt lockdown measures to control the recent spike in cases.

"That's a measure of last resort," Dr. Vivek Murthy, a former U.S. surgeon general tapped to help lead the group, told "Fox News Sunday," adding that any lockdown at this stage of the pandemic would look different than the sweeping closures which states enacted in the spring to suppress the virus.

"In the spring we didn't know a lot about Covid, we responded, in a sense, with an on-off switch. We just shut things down because we didn't know exactly how this was spreading and where it was spreading, but we learned a lot more since then," Murthy said.