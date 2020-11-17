Ex-GM board member, union leader sentenced to 30 months in prison

Former General Motors board member Joe Ashton, a retired United Auto Workers leader, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in prison for fraud and money laundering as part of an ongoing federal probe into the union.

Ashton, who resigned from the GM board in December 2017 after being linked to the corruption, pleaded guilty to the charges in December as part of a deal with U.S. prosecutors and agreed to forfeit $250,000 he admitted to illegally receiving in bribes and kickbacks.

Money laundering is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the fraud charge could be up to 20 years. However, federal prosecutors suggested his sentence be between 30 and 37 months as part of the plea deal.

Ashton's wife, one of his four adult sons and a family friend spoke on his behalf during the hearing, which was conducted via Zoom. Dozens of supporters wrote letters on Ashton's behalf, including one unidentified member of Congress, according to The Detroit News.

U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman said he took the comments as well as the letters into consideration when determining the sentencing. Ashton will not have to report for incarceration until June 2021 due to the coronavirus. Ashton's attorney had requested leniency from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic, while prosecutors argued for 37 months due to the financial severity of the crimes.