U.S. stock futures little changed after Wednesday's sell-off

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Wednesday evening on the heels of a market slump.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 hovered near the flat line, while those for the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.2%.

The move in futures follows a Wednesday session that finished on a sour note. After bouncing around the flat line for most of the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average turned south in the final hour of trading to register a loss of 345 points, or 1.2%. The S&P 500 also dropped 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.8%.

The slide for stocks accompanied mixed news about the coronavirus crisis. On Wednesday morning, Pfizer announced that a final analysis showed that its vaccine candidate was 95% effective against Covid-19. However, New York City announced during the afternoon that it was closing schools due to a rising positivity rate.

"This is the perfect day that describes what we're calling the 'Covid air pocket.' We have a linearity issue, which is that you can't get there from here without going through a lot of bad news and some slowdown in the real economy," Alicia Levine, chief strategist at BNY Investment Management, said on Thursday's "Closing Bell."