The IRS has blessed this workaround for dodging the cap on state and local taxes

The IRS has signaled it will bless a workaround that allows small-business owners to skirt the $10,000 cap on state and local income tax deductions. Ever since the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act took effect in 2018, high-tax states have sought ways to help individual taxpayers who itemize on their returns deal with the $10,000 limit. Last year, the IRS and Treasury blocked one of those strategies, legislation in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut that would have allowed municipalities to create charitable funds to pay for local services and offer property tax credits to incentivize homeowners to give. States have also been hammering out another workaround, this time using pass-through entities, which include S-corporations, some limited liability companies and partnerships.

The IRS has just greenlighted this move, according to a notice from the agency issued last week. This workaround took effect in seven states after the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act: Connecticut, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and Wisconsin, according to the American Institute of CPAs. Four more states have proposed legislation, but haven't put a rule into effect: Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan and Minnesota, the AICPA found.

The workaround doesn't apply to sole proprietorships and single-member LLCs, however. "This was an area of concern in the taxpaying community, whether the IRS would allow those SALT workarounds," said Harold Hecht, CPA, managing director and practice leader, state and local tax services at Mazars USA. "It's really good news that the IRS is issuing this guidance, which is accepting pass-through entity taxes as a valid workaround," he said.

