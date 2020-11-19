EU economics chief ‘worried’ about delays to coronavirus stimulus after Hungary and Poland veto

Paolo Gentiloni, European commissioner for the economy, speaking at Forum The European House - Ambrosetti in September, 2020.

LONDON — The EU's economics chief is worried that a $2 trillion stimulus plan will not be delivered as quickly as originally planned, potentially threatening a recovery in the region.

The leaders of the 27 EU member states agreed in July to borrow funds jointly, via the European Commission — an unprecedented move that ended long-standing opposition from more fiscally-conservative nations, such as Germany and the Netherlands, to commit to joint borrowing.

This deal, which encompasses investments totaling 1.8 trillion euros ($2.13 trillion), was tweaked last month to link the disbursement of the funds with commitments to the EU's core values — known as the rule of law.

However, Hungary and Poland, who have for years been under investigation for allegedly disrespecting European values, opposed the new link and vetoed the agreement.

"I am confident on the outcome, I am rather worried on the delays that, in any case, we are risking," Paolo Gentiloni, EU commissioner for economic affairs, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Thursday.

The massive fiscal stimulus is a combination of a seven-year budget made of 1.074 trillion euros and an additional buffer of 750 billion euros, which will be raised from public markets. These funds were scheduled to be distributed from January onward and were welcomed by financial markets at the time of their announcement.

European nations have been significantly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, in particular highly-indebted nations such as Italy and Spain. They have struggled with combatting the economic fallout and asked for an EU-wide solution in the immediate wake of the public health emergency.

EU nations are currently facing more favorable market access conditions than earlier this year, but the longer the delay in releasing the funds the worse it will be for their economies. Certain infrastructure investments, for instance, might remain on hold until the money arrives.

"I am confident we will (overcome the impasse) in the next days or weeks. We should not have too much delay because as (ECB President) Christine Lagarde was just saying, we need a swift approval of these funds," Gentiloni also said.

Speaking to European lawmakers on Thursday, Lagarde said the stimulus package "must become operational without delay."