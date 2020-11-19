Dow futures fall more than 200 points as fresh virus restrictions raise concerns about recovery

Stocks futures fell in overnight trading on Thursday as rising new coronavirus cases cast doubt on a swift economic recovery.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 230 points, implying a loss of more than 200 points at Friday's open. S&P 500 futures slid 0.7% and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.3%.

The overnight action followed slight gains on Wall Street led by tech shares on Thursday. The Dow eked out a 40-point gain, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose 0.4% and 0.9%, respectively. It marked the first positive day in three for the major averages.

The market's rally to records slowed down in recent days as more immediate concerns about the worsening pandemic overshadowed optimism toward a viable vaccine.

The U.S. seven-day average of daily new Covid-19 infections now stands at 161,165, according to a CNBC analysis of John Hopkins data, 26% higher than a week ago. Many states have rolled back reopening plans and implemented fresh restrictions to curb the spread.

California governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans against traveling for Thanksgiving.

"The market is churning a bit as investors digest the recent ramp higher, grapple with a worsening in the Covid-19 spread," Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Genuity's chief market strategist, said in a note.