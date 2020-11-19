The education app that is making equals of Bill Gates and the world's masses

During the coronavirus crisis, Duolingo has seen a huge spike in new users. In fact, it's become the world's most-downloaded language learning app, amassing more than 500 million downloads to date.

What many don't know is that the world's most popular education app began as a computer science project for co-founders Severin Hacker and Luis von Ahn, teaching people foreign languages while trying to simultaneously translate the entire internet. Von Ahn was one of the developers behind the invention of CAPTCHA and ReCAPTCHA, which are used to distinguish humans from machines.

But von Ahn says that what he really wanted to do was make education more accessible.

"We've always been a very mission-driven company," he told CNBC at Wednesday's Disruptor 50 Summit. "A lot of people talk about education as something that brings equality to social classes, but I always thought of it as the opposite — something that brings inequality."

Von Ahn grew up in Guatemala, where education is free and compulsory through sixth grade, or between the ages of 7 and 14. Today, there are approximately 9,300 primary schools, which are attended by 1.3 million students. More than 290,000 students attend private secondary schools, and approximately 88,000 are enrolled in university.

"What happens, particularly in poor countries like Guatemala, is that people who have money can buy themselves the best education in the world, whereas people who don't have money barely learn how to read or write," von Ahn said.