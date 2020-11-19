What to watch today: Dow set to extend losing streak to three sessions

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures pointed to a decline at Thursday's open after two straight down sessions for the 30-stock average. The Dow on Monday rallied to its first record closing high since February following preliminary phase three trial data that showed Moderna's coronavirus vaccine was more than 94% effective. AstraZeneca and Oxford on Thursday released encouraging phase two data on their Covid-19 vaccine candidate. However, with virus cases spiking all across the U.S., Wall Street has since become more cautious. (CNBC) The Labor Department is set to release its weekly jobless claims report at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect 710,000 new filings for unemployment benefits for the week ending Nov. 14. Initial claims were 709,000 the prior week. While showing improvement from the depths of the pandemic, these levels are still historically off the charts. (CNBC) Macy's (M) shares fell 3% in the premarket after the company Thursday reported a third-quarter same-store sales decline of more than 20%. However, Macy's did report a much smaller-than-expected loss of 19 cents per share and higher-than-expected revenue of $3.99 billion. Digital sales for the quarter rose 27%, but those gains were not enough to offset losses at its stores. (CNBC)

