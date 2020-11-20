Big banks take baby steps toward commercializing blockchain

LONDON — A few years back, blockchain was the talk of the financial services industry. Several large banks were testing the technology, lured by the promise of improving some of the sector's oldest processes.

This year, investors could be forgiven for wondering where blockchain went. After much hype in 2017, as the value of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin skyrocketed, lenders aren't as vocal about new blockchain pilots as they were back then. But that doesn't mean they've stopped investing in the technology.

Originally created as the digital ledger for bitcoin transactions, blockchain is essentially a different form of database that's maintained across several computers. Banks have so far mainly opted to take some of the principles behind blockchain, adapting the technology for different use cases to crypto.

In Italy, much of the country's banking sector now uses Spunta, a blockchain network based on technology from New York-based firm R3, to reconcile balances between them, founder and CEO David Rutter told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

"We've talked for some time now about the promise of enterprise blockchain and it's great to finally see it in practice and working at scale," he said earlier this week.

Still, the Italian market represents just a fraction of the European — and, of course, worldwide — banking industry, while reconciliation of accounts is just one use case where experts say blockchain can be applied.

"It's a start," Rutter said. "We'd love to see it adopted in other European countries and then globally. The infrastructure that they have in place creates the foundation to roll out other technologies that can really have an impact on their bottom line."