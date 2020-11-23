Stocks in Australia edge higher as Victoria state eases coronavirus restrictions

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Australia rose in early trading on Monday as lockdown restrictions were eased in the state of Victoria.

The S&P/ASX 200 rose about 0.4% as shares of major miners Rio Tinto and Fortescue jumped 1.43% and 3.3%, respectively.

Investors will monitor shares of airlines in Hong Kong and Singapore, including Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines, after an anticipated air travel bubble between the two cities was delayed. That came as Hong Kong has seen a recent increase in coronavirus cases.

Markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a holiday.