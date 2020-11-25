Health care is going digital and that could make it 'almost free,' says tech investor Tim Draper

People wait in line to get a 15-minute rapid Covid-19 test on November 24, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin.

The use of technology is going to make health care "almost free around the world," according to venture capitalist Tim Draper.

"Health care is completely going digital," he told CNBC's Dan Murphy during a panel discussion at FinTech Abu Dhabi, which was held virtually this year.

"That's going to create health care that is almost free around the world," said the founder and managing partner of early-stage venture capital firm, Draper Associates.

Ibrahim Ajami of Mubadala Investment Company, one of Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth funds, said the coronavirus has led to "probably the most significant acceleration of technology … we will witness in our lives." The role of technology in health care has changed, he said.

"Everything from clinical trials to drug discovery, to the transformation of health care systems and even telemedicine and personalized health — many of us are going to go through this entire Covid pandemic without ever seeing a doctor physically," said Ajami, who is head of ventures at Mubadala.

Draper said artificial intelligence and data will help to create a "really good AI doctor" and design drugs that are unique to the person who is taking it.