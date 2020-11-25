Thanksgiving is usually a $250 million box office haul. This weekend it will be hard to reach $20 million

Clark Duke, Kailey Crawford and Cloris Leachman voice Thunk, Sandy and Gran in "The Croods: A New Age" Universal

The week of Thanksgiving is typically a robust time at the box office, but this year the coronavirus pandemic has crippled the film industry, leaving little doubt that the November holiday will suffer the same fate. Even with new content arriving the theaters, the Thanksgiving box office is set to see its worst haul in decades, according to Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian. "The pandemic has negatively impacted every traditionally important box office holiday from Memorial weekend to Fourth of July, and even sidelined the almighty summer movie season, so it's no surprise that Thanksgiving would be impacted as well," Dergarabedian said. In the last decade, the five-day Thanksgiving spread — consisting of the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through Sunday — has resulted in more than $250 million in ticket sales each year. The only two years that didn't hit this threshold were 2011 and 2014, but the box office tally still surpassed $230 million in each case. "Usually, it's a time frame when family and friends get together and historically it's been a big weekend," Dergarabedian said. "This year it's literally going to be a turkey."

Typically, Thanksgiving is host to a handful of major film releases as well as titles that had only been released a few weeks prior. Families with small children would flock to cinemas for the animated features and others would seek out blockbuster films that can be enjoyed by all ages.

A 77% drop at the box office

Last year, "Frozen 2," "Knives Out" and "Ford Vs. Ferrari" were top box office titles, leading to a five-day haul of $263.4 million. Just looking at Friday, Saturday and Sunday of that weekend to remove the extra days associated with the holiday, the tally was $181.4 million. This year the only major title arriving in theaters is Dreamwork's "The Croods: A New Age." Expectations are that the film will draw some audiences because it is a new title, but that it won't have a large financial impact on the 2020 box office. The reviews have not been glowing enough to offset health concerns some consumers might have about going to the theater. Already, the yearly box office is a fraction of what it was last year, dropping more than 77% to $2.18 billion. Since August, when major theater chains reopened, through Nov. 22, the box office has only collected $279 million. During the same period last year, the box office brought in $2.86 billion.

In recent weeks, the number of coronavirus cases has reached historic highs and the number of theaters open to the public has shrunk. The national seven-day average of daily new cases stands at 174,225 as of Tuesday, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. With cases on the rise, the fear is that people will shy away from public forms of entertainment, despite investments from cinema owners to increase safety measures in auditoriums. Two weeks ago, there were 2,800 theaters open in the U.S. This most recent weekend, around 2,100 theaters open. It's unclear how many theaters will be open for Thanksgiving weekend, but if that number shrinks again, so too does the potential box office haul.

The path to $10 million