Bitcoin surges to record above $19,800, topping 2017 high

Bitcoin set a new record high on Monday after the volatile cryptocurrency snapped back sharply over the weekend to recover from a sell-off around Thanksgiving.

The price of Bitcoin broke above $19,000 last week, only to retreat back to roughly $17,000 on Thursday and Friday, according to data from Coin Metrics. It bounced back above $19,800 on Monday morning, breaking the prior record high from 2017.

The move over the weekend is the latest leg of a furious rally for the cryptocurrency, which has nearly doubled in price since early September.

Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder of crypto exchange Gemini and a long-time Bitcoin bull, said on "Squawk Box," said that he has not been buying more Bitcoin but believes there is still significant upside.

"Our thesis is that Bitcoin is gold 2.0, that it will disrupt gold. And if it does that it has to have a market cap of $9 trillion. So we think Bitcoin could price one day at $500,000 a Bitcoin. So at $18,000 Bitcoin, it's a hold or at least if you don't have any it's a buy opportunity, because we think there's a 25x from here," Winklevoss said.