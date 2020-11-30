UK bans installation of Huawei 5G equipment from September

The logo of Chinese company Huawei at their main U.K. offices in Reading, west of London, on January 28, 2020. Daniel Leal-Olivas | AFP via Getty Images

LONDON — Britain on Monday detailed plans to phase out Huawei from its 5G networks, setting a September 2021 deadline for carriers to stop installing the Chinese firm's gear. The U.K. government decided to ban 5G equipment from Huawei over the summer, reversing course after heightened pressure from the United States. Westminster had initially allowed Huawei a limited role in the U.K's 5G deployment. Washington has imposed devastating sanctions on Huawei, claiming the Shenzhen-based company could enable the government in Beijing to spy on sensitive communications. For its part, Huawei denies the U.S. allegations. In July, U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said mobile network operators would be forced to stop buying Huawei equipment from the end of 2020 and to strip out the firm's gear from their infrastructure entirely by 2027.

Supply chain diversification

Now, Dowden has laid out a roadmap to reduce Huawei's 5G market share in the country to zero.