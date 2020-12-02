Tesla CEO Elon Musk has told friends and associates he plans to move to Texas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk talks to media as he arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla, on September 03, 2020 in Gruenheide near Berlin.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk put his California houses on the market this year while he was sparring with state lawmakers over Covid-19 restrictions. He's simultaneously been expanding operations in Texas and cozying up to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Now, several of his close friends and associates say that Musk has told them he's planning to move to the Lone Star State. The people with knowledge of his plans asked not to be named because their conversations were private.

Musk, the world's second-wealthiest person behind Amazon's Jeff Bezos, is in Texas frequently already. He spends most of his time between Austin, where Tesla and his tunnel start-up Boring Company have operations, and a coastal village called Boca Chica, home to a SpaceX facility. SpaceX started operating in Texas in 2003.

You need only follow Musk on Twitter to see his presence in the state, as he often posts photos and videos from SpaceX's test and launch site known as the Starship Production Complex.

California, often condemned by the super rich for its high tax rates and stiff regulations, has seen an exodus of notable tech names during the pandemic as companies look to cut costs and prepare for a future of distributed work. Musk has been among the loudest critics this year, comparing the state to a championship sports team that's become complacent and developed a "winning-for-too-long problem."

In May, as businesses across California were forced to remain closed because of the pandemic, Musk tweeted that he was moving Tesla's headquarters and future development from California to Texas and Nevada.

Getting out of California, with the highest income tax in the country, and into Texas, which has no state income tax, could save Musk billions of dollars based on his compensation package awarded in 2018. Musk was granted 101.3 million options (adjusted after a 5-for-1 stock split this year) that vest over time as the company hits certain milestones, including market cap numbers.

Tesla's stock has surged 782% in the past year. As of October, Musk had earned awards currently worth about $20 billion before taxes, based on Thursday's close, a portion of the potential total.