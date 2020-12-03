Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Crowdstrike, Tesla, Snowflake, Boeing & more

Here are the stocks making headlines in midday trading.

CrowdStrike — Shares of the cybersecurity company soared more than 13% after the company posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings. The company earned an adjusted 8 cents per share, while analysts expected the company to breakeven, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $232.5 million, ahead of the consensus estimate for $213.5 million.

Tesla – Shares of the electric vehicle company jumped more than 3% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to a buy rating. In a note to clients, the firm said that it sees more than 30% upside ahead for the stock based on forecasts for a faster-than-expected shift to electric vehicles.

Snowflake — Shares of the data-warehousing software maker popped 12% after its first earnings report as a public company showed 119% revenue growth. The company's shares debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in September.

Boeing — Shares of the aerospace giant gained more than 7% as a European airline increased its order for new planes. Boeing and Ryanair announced that the airline was ordering an additional 75 of the 737 Max Jets, bringing its total order book to 210 planes.

PVH Corp. — The apparel stock rose 5.2% after PVH reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share on $2.12 billion of revenue. Analysts had expected earnings of 24 cents per share and revenue of $2.00 billion. Analysts at Guggenheim and Piper Sandler raised their price targets on the stock after the report.

Okta — Shares of the software company climbed 8.4% after Okta's third-quarter results beat analyst expectations. The company reported 4 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $214.7 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for a loss of 1 cent per share and $202.8 million in revenue. Okta also raised its full-year guidance.

Tyson Foods — The food stock advanced 2.9% following an upgrade from Piper Sandler. The research firm changed its rating on Tyson to overweight from neutral, saying in a note to clients that a vaccine and economic reopening should boost Tyson's demand.

Stitch Fix – Shares of the clothing subscription service slid more than 2% after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to an underweight rating. "We believe the stock has simply run too far - resulting in an asymmetric risk/reward that we think is skewed to the downside," the firm said in a note to clients. Shares of the company are up 50% this year.

Express — The stock sank 21% after the retailer reported a wider-than-expected earnings loss. Express said it lost an adjusted $1.17 per share in the third quarter, versus an estimated loss of 51 cents per FactSet. Its revenue of $322 million was more than $50 million below expectations. The company laid off 10% of its corporate workers during the quarter.

Kroger — The grocery stock slid more than 3% after Kroger reported lighter-than-expected revenue for its fiscal third quarter. The company reported adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share on $29.72 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for 67 cents per share and $29.97 billion in revenue.

Splunk — The software stock dropped 21% after Splunk missed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom lines for its third quarter results. The company reported an adjusted loss of $0.07 per share on $559 million in revenue. Analysts had expected earnings of $0.09 per share and $613 million in revenue.

American Airlines, Carnival — Shares of airlines and cruise line operators extended their recent rally as investors continued to pile into the beaten-down travel industry. American Airlines jumped more than 10%, while United and Delta rose 7.8% and 5.9%, respectively. Carnival popped 9.5% and Norwegian Cruise Line gained more than 8%. These stocks have all surged at least 40% in the past month alone amid a slew of positive vaccine news.

— CNBC's Yun Li, Maggie Fitzgerald, Pippa Stevens and Michael Bloom contributed to this story.