Op-ed: A Silicon Valley founder on why he replaced himself as CEO

Manish Sood founded cloud data management company Reltio a decade ago, and he says that "as a leader, you have to be confident in knowing what you're doing, why you are doing it, and what you've learned." After 10 years, he knew it was time to replace himself as CEO if he wanted the company to continue to grow.

For most entrepreneurs, especially in Silicon Valley, where I have spent my career, starting a new company or launching a new technology is everything. Few spend time thinking about how that company, once established and thriving, grows beyond them. That may be part of the reason the tech sector is full of companies dominated by singular personalities. Mary E. Shacklett of InformationWeek recently wrote that "Companies don't like to talk about [succession planning] because it's a 'dark' topic that focuses on replacing people." I feel exactly the opposite. When I started Reltio almost a decade ago, our team had a vision for changing the way companies understand and use data to deliver personalized and engaging customer experiences, both in brick-and-mortar locations and across digital platforms. Companies in a variety of industries — retail, health care, financial services — use Reltio cloud technology to fully understand their customers, partners, products and markets. With a complete view of enterprise data, Reltio provides a foundation for decision-making in every aspect of their business. After nine years of steady revenue and customer subscription growth, we saw an opportunity for exponential growth as a large majority of companies began taking a "cloud-first" approach to technology investments. But we needed to move fast. That is exactly what catalyzed our board of directors, of which I am chairman, to assess the make-up of Reltio's leadership team — and replace me as CEO. I transitioned to a newly-created chief technology officer (CTO) role. In conjunction with our board of directors, we began a search for an executive with experience operating at scale in a hyper-growth environment. I was thrilled when we found Chris Hylen. Chris was most recently the CEO of Imperva, a cybersecurity software and services company, where he led a turnaround and negotiated a $2.3 billion sale of the company within two years of joining.

Some founders and leaders have trouble seeing a future for their organizations that goes beyond them. ... Leading with confidence means driving the company forward and being open to taking on a new role.

Snowflake made similar C-suite changes on its path to stellar growth. The company's first CEO, Mike Speiser, was on the team that got the company off the ground in 2012. A new CEO was appointed in 2014 just before Snowflake emerged from stealth mode, and one year before Snowflake's cloud data warehouse was generally available. Bob Muglia, a former Microsoft executive, brought experience running operations at scale and ran the company until 2019 when Frank Slootman, the company's current head, took the reins. Slootman had taken two software companies public, including ServiceNow. Less than six months later, he announced that Snowflake might go public. And as we all know, that occurred in September 2020; the largest software company to IPO in the U.S. ever. (Disclosure: Snowflake is a Reltio partner, and we share customers and a similar vision of the future of enterprise data: Cloud is where it's at.)

Most organizations are bad at succession planning