Asia-Pacific stocks trade mixed amid Covid vaccine concerns

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Friday morning trade after a report said Pfizer expects to ship half the Covid-19 vaccine doses it originally planned for this year due to supply chain issues.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.23% in early trade while the Topix was slightly lower. South Korea's Kospi, on the other hand, added 0.67%.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia edged higher, as the S&P/ASX 200 gained about 0.2%. Australia's retail sales data for October is set to be released around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.18% higher.

Looking ahead, the Reserve Bank of India is also expected to announce its interest rate decision on Friday.

In corporate developments, investors will monitor Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. Reuters reported, citing sources, JD Logistics is seeking bank pitches for a Hong Kong IPO of up to $3 billion.

The development came just days after JD.com's digital health-care unit, JD Health, raised $3.5 billion in a Hong Kong IPO. Shares of JD Health are expected to begin trading on Tuesday.