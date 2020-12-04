Consumer discretionary and IT stocks are ‘egregiously expensive,’ strategist says

Investors should avoid "scarily priced" sectors of stocks, such as IT and consumer discretionary, according to MBMG Group Managing Director Paul Gambles.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday, Gambles said that such sectors were "egregiously expensive."

"There's such a narrow operating window in which those stocks can continue to go up from where they are now," Gambles said.

IT and consumer discretionary stocks, which are non-essential goods and services, have performed strongly since the outbreak of the coronavirus, with more people working remotely and generally spending more time at home due to lockdown restrictions.

The MSCI World Consumer Discretionary Price index has rocketed 85% since mid-March, while the MSCI World Information Technology Price index, has soared over 75%.

Gambles said a lot of these types of stocks had benefitted from the shifts into digital and e-commerce amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, if lockdown restrictions were to remain in place over the coming months, MBMG didn't see that trend continuing for much longer.

His comments come as world shares hover close to record highs, with demand for riskier assets boosted by the prospective roll out of Covid-19 vaccines.

It is hoped a safe and effective vaccine could help to bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 1.5 million lives worldwide and hit the global economy hard.