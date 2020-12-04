Heated on-air CNBC exchange between Sorkin and Santelli mirrors national debate over Covid lockdowns

"Squawk Box" co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin and CNBC bond maven Rick Santelli engaged in a heated on-air debate Friday over coronavirus restrictions, a back-and-forth that mirrored the ongoing divide among many Americans throughout the pandemic and the derisiveness of the presidential race.

The intense disagreement over lockdowns between Sorkin and Santelli, which was also a central theme in the November election, came after the release of a weaker-than-expected November jobs report. The slowest pace of nonfarm payrolls growth since April coincided with a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations across the country, which led many governors and other local officials to reimpose virus mitigation measures. There are now more than 100,000 people in the U.S. hospitalized with Covid-19.

Santelli — a veteran business personality and former bond trader, who typically reports for CNBC from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange — suggested that U.S. policymakers should reconsider the balance between public-health restrictions, particularly on restaurants, with permitting more economic activity. He alluded to the recent controversies involving politicians such as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, who caught heat for attending a birthday dinner for a friend at a posh restaurant in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"Therefore there is actually, and should be, an ongoing debate as to why a parking lot for a big box store, like by my house, is jam-packed. Not one parking spot open," Santelli said. "Why are those people any safer than a restaurant with Plexiglas? I just don't get it. And I think there's a million of these questions that could be asked."

"I think it's really sad that when we look at the service sector and all the discussions we've had about job losses that that particular dynamic isn't studied more, isn't worked more, we don't put more people in a room and try to figure out ways so that these service-sector employees and employers can all come back in a safer way," said Santelli. "You can't tell me that shutting down, which is the easiest answer, is necessarily the only answer."

Sorkin pushed back strongly against Santelli's remarks, noting public health experts are in widespread agreement that dining at indoor restaurants, where patrons have to take off their masks to eat and drink, presents a much-higher risk of coronavirus transmission than shopping at a retail store where all customers and employees have on masks.

Sorkin, also a financial columnist for The New York Times and editor-at-large of DealBook, said he wanted to remind viewers of where the scientific community stands, with many experts now recommending targeted restrictions on risky activities, such as indoor bars and restaurants, while permitting schools to hold in-person class, for example.

"The difference between a big-box retailer and a restaurant, or frankly even a church, are so different it's unbelievable," Sorkin said, before he was cut off by an enraged Santelli who declared, "I disagree."

"You can have your thoughts, and I can have mine," contended Santelli, whose on-air rant in 2009 in the wake of the financial crisis is seen as helping propel the rise of the conservative Tea Party movement.

"It's science. I'm sorry," Sorkin responded Friday. "It's science. If you're wearing a mask, it's a different story."

"Five hundred people in a Lowe's aren't any safer than 150 people in a restaurant that holds 600. I don't believe it. Sorry," said Santelli.

The exchange between Sorkin and Santelli comes about nine months after governors and other local officials in the United States first began to impose economic restrictions that they said were intended to slow the spread of the virus and take the pressure off hospitals inundated with patients.

At least 276,406 Americans have died from Covid-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Cumulative U.S. cases are now over 14.1 million. Both cases and deaths in the U.S. account for about a fifth of the world's totals.