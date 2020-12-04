Still waiting for a $1,200 stimulus check? Lawmakers urge more action to get outstanding money to Americans

Millions of people who were eligible for $1,200 stimulus checks still may not have received their money.

Now, the Government Accountability Office and a few Democratic members of Congress are calling for the IRS and Treasury Department to step up their efforts to get the relief to those Americans.

"An [economic impact payment] of $1,200, $2,400, or more can be a lifeline for a family in severe financial distress, especially at this time of year," a group of House Democrats wrote in a letter sent to the IRS on Thursday.

The economic impact payments, otherwise known as stimulus checks, were authorized by Congress with the CARES Act this spring to help Americans cope with the Covid pandemic.

The payments included up to $1,200 per individual or $2,400 per married couple, plus $500 per child under 17. To qualify for full payments, individuals and families had to be below certain income thresholds. Generally, that was $75,000 and under in adjusted gross income for individuals, $112,500 for heads of household and $150,000 for married couples filing jointly. The amount of the payments was gradually phased out for those with incomes above those levels.

The IRS and Treasury Department sent out more than 165.8 million payments totaling $274.7 billion as of Sept. 30.

But because those payments generally were sent based on prior tax returns, low-income individuals and families who are not required to file may have been left out.

In September, almost 9 million people were sent mail notices from the IRS to let them know they might qualify for the one-time payment. Those people had until Nov. 21 to submit their information on the IRS non-filer online tool.

A recent GAO report noted that the Treasury Department and IRS do not plan to analyze the effectiveness of that outreach until 2021.

The delayed analysis means the agencies will miss the opportunity to redirect their efforts, if needed, the GAO report said.