Amazon’s warehouse storage policy causes small businesses to run out of holiday products

Jason Lautenschleger's novelty board game business has seen its sales skyrocket tenfold on Amazon this year as the coronavirus pandemic forced people indoors and they looked to stay entertained. A few months ago, Lautenschleger launched two new game titles based on the popular comedy films "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" and "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure." With the coronavirus still raging and the holidays around the corner, he thought it would be the perfect time to release the new games. "Apparently our timing could not have been worse and the reason is ridiculous," Lautenschleger, co-founder of Barry & Jason Games, wrote in a blog post last month. Lautenschleger is one of several Amazon sellers who are up in arms over a recent policy change meant to help the company conserve space in its warehouses as it faces a pandemic-fueled surge in e-commerce demand alongside the peak holiday shopping season.

In August, Amazon put in place stricter quantity limits on shipments from third-party sellers that use its fulfillment service to package and ship orders, known as Fulfillment by Amazon, or FBA. The limits apply to all product categories and differ on an item by item basis. For Lautenschleger, it means he can only send in roughly 230 units per shipment of his fast-selling "Anchorman: The Game," whereas he would've sent in thousands of units of a hot-selling item in years past. With the Anchorman game out of stock, Lautenschleger said all he can do is send in more inventory and wait for it to arrive at FBA warehouses. In the meantime, he said he's losing out on potential sales, which could have lasting consequences for his business, like determining how many new employees he can afford to hire in the new year. "You have to sell the products to be able to send them in, but you have to have them in in order to sell them," Lautenschleger said in an interview with CNBC. "So that's the catch 22 that we find ourselves in now." When Amazon announced the policy in August, it said the quantity limits would help ensure all sellers using FBA have space to store their products. The initiative was also meant to prevent the kinds of supply chain bottlenecks and delivery delays Amazon experienced during the early months of the pandemic. Few periods are as important for Amazon to live up to its two-day delivery promise and reputation as the "Everything Store" than the holiday shopping season. This year is forecast to be busier than ever, with U.S. shoppers expected to spend $189 billion online in November and December, a 33% increase year over year, according to Adobe Analytics. It's not just Amazon that is feeling the pressure this holiday season. Many retailers, including the National Retail Federation, have warned consumers to get their holiday shopping done early to avoid potential shipping chaos and to make sure they receive their gifts on time. Big-box retailers like Walmart and Target have pointed shoppers to curbside pickup in order to fulfill orders quickly, while on-demand delivery companies such as Postmates, Instacart and DoorDash have partnered up with companies like Sephora, Macy's and Estee Lauder's Le Labo to get items to people's homes. There are also fears of a significant capacity shortfall among major shipping carriers FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS, which reportedly told its drivers on Cyber Monday to stop picking up packages from some of the largest U.S. retailers after they exceeded their allocated volumes. Amazon has ramped up capacity since March, growing its warehouse footprint across the country at an unprecedented speed. Amazon expects to increase its network square footage, which includes fulfillment center space, along with sort centers and delivery stations, by 50% this year, up from 15% growth in 2019. Even with the added capacity, Amazon still had to take steps to conserve space in its U.S. warehouses, by limiting storage of third-party sellers' products and its own goods. "I don't think they've been quite able to get a grasp of the forecast," said Cathy Morrow Roberson, founder of consulting firm Logistics Trends & Insights. "When they said back in the third quarter that they were going to have 50% more space, that may have been adequate at the beginning of this year, but because of Covid, it's no longer adequate."

'It's killing us'

Sellers say they understand why Amazon needed to limit the size of shipments into its warehouses, but they feel the policy puts them in a bind during a holiday that's already proven challenging due to the pandemic. The inventory-related struggles come as Amazon has highlighted success of small businesses on its platform on this year's pandemic-delayed Prime Day as well as on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While the inventory restrictions aren't limited to third-party sellers — Amazon has previously said it's metering storage of its own products, too, in its warehouses — merchants said they felt like they had little say in how the limits are determined. Several sellers who spoke to CNBC said they expect to finish out the year with sales up significantly from 2019, but that sales could be better if not for the inventory restrictions. Steven Pope, who sells wine glasses on Amazon, expressed frustration over how the company determined the quantity limits. Pope and other sellers who spoke to CNBC said Amazon calculates how many units they can send in by looking at the last 90 days of sales for a particular product. For new products, it's even more strict, since there's a "hard cap" of 200 units, Pope said.

