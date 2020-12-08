Tech giants could face fines of up to 10% of global revenues under new UK competition rules

This photograph taken on September 28, 2017, shows a smartphone being operated in front of GAFA logos (acronym for Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon web giants) as background in Hédé-Bazouges, western France.

LONDON — Britain's antitrust watchdog threatened on Tuesday to impose heavy fines on big tech companies if they fall foul of new competition rules.

Google, Facebook and other firms of "strategic market status" could face fines of up to 10% of their global revenues under new proposals from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Based on their 2019 full-year results, that could mean a fine of $16.2 billion for Google and $7.1 billion for Facebook.

The U.K. government recently announced plans to create a new Digital Markets Unit (DMU) within the CMA to scrutinize firms with "entrenched market power."

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said some of the world's biggest tech companies may have to be more transparent about the services they provide and how they use consumers' data.

They could also be forced to give consumers a choice over whether to accept personalized advertising, and won't be able to place restrictions that make it difficult for users to access rival services.