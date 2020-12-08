More than 42 million student loan borrowers don't have to resume payments until February

Students earning degrees at Pasadena City College participate in the graduation ceremony, June 14, 2019, in Pasadena, California. ROBYN BECK

For those who haven't been negatively financially impacted by the pandemic, it may be a good time to increase monthly amounts to pay off their loans faster. "The name of the game is paying the least amount over time," she said. Of course, many borrowers may have experienced unemployment or loss of income since March because of Covid-19. If that's the case, it's still important to check in with your student loan debt now, said Mayotte. Payments will resume at some point, so borrowers who know they won't be able to make the same or any monthly payments should apply for a different repayment plan or deferral as soon as possible. "Any borrower today that's worried about payments coming due in 2021 and would struggle to cover their monthly payments would still benefit from enrolling in an income-driven repayment plan," said Sealy.

Switch your repayment plan Borrowers who need to lower or pause monthly payments have a few different options. Those on a standard repayment plan can switch to an income-driven one, which will generally lower monthly payments by increasing the time it will take to pay off the loan in full, said Bridget Haile, head of borrower success at Summer. Going forward, borrowers can either recertify for an income-driven plan once a year as required or can switch back to a standard repayment plan if their situation changes, she said.

We can't just hope and pray for Congress to pass anything in an environment that's more politically divided than we've ever seen. Will Sealy co-founder and CEO of Summer

Those already on an income-driven repayment plan should make sure they've recertified before February, especially if their annual date was during the pause period. If you're already on an income-driven plan and still can't pay your monthly bill, recertifying or asking for a recalculation given your current situation can lead to a lower amount. This is especially beneficial if you're working toward student loan forgiveness in any program, Haile said. That's because payments in income-driven plans can be as low as $0 and will still count toward the total months you need for forgiveness in 10, 20 or 25 years, depending on the program. In addition, you can change your plan now to have a lower monthly payment in the future and still take advantage of the current coronavirus forbearance, said Sealy. Switching to an income-based repayment plan takes about four to six weeks, so if you're not sure you could make your monthly payment in February, you should apply now. If the pause on education debt is extended again, you won't need to make payments, though Sealy suggests borrowers double-check with their lenders to make sure they know you'd like to take advantage of the coronavirus forbearance. Apply for unemployment deferment For borrowers who are out of work due to the pandemic, won't be able to afford to make any payments in February and don't qualify for a $0 monthly bill on an income-driven plan, applying for an unemployment deferment on their student loans may be the best option. Unemployment deferment will generally pause monthly payments for a total of 36 months, but borrowers will have to reapply every six months and show proof of unemployment benefits and that they're actively seeking work. Interest will also be paused but only for subsidized loans — it will continue to accrue for loans that are unsubsidized. Those who aren't unemployed and still cannot make monthly payments could apply for other forms of deferment.