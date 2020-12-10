Taylor Swift to release ninth studio album ‘Evermore’ at midnight

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on September 16, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Taylor Swift has been inspired and productive during the pandemic. The superstar singer revealed Thursday via Twitter that she's dropping a new album at midnight, titled "Evermore." It is a "sister record" to Swift's "Folklore" album which was released in July.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs," Swift wrote. "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

The album will have 15 songs and cost $9.99 for a digital copy of the record. "Evermore" is Swift's ninth studio album and has two bonus tracks as part of its deluxe edition.

Additionally, a music video for a new track called "willow" will be released at midnight. Like the music video for "cardigan," "willow" was filmed during the pandemic and "every precaution" was taken to ensure the safety of Swift and the crew who filmed the video.

"I've never done this before," said Swift, a Universal Music Group artist. "In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning."

Like "Folklore," "Evermore" has been cowritten and coproduced by Jack Antonoff and the National's Aaron Dessner. Bon Iver returns for the title track "Evermore," the National is featured on "Coney Island" and Haim appears on a song called "No Body, No Crime."

"Folklore" was the first music album to sell a million copies in 2020 in the U.S. It was also her ninth album to reach that milestone.