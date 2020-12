(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

One of JPMorgan's top strategists explained on Thursday how a "market nirvana" could push the S&P 500 nearly 20% higher by the end of next year.

The bank released its 2021 forecast this week, setting its base case target for the S&P 500 at 4,400 for the end of 2021. Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the bank's chief U.S. equity strategist, explained the reasoning behind the bullish outlook on CNBC's "Halftime Report."