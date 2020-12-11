Disney shows off the unstoppable power of its franchises

Disney's four-hour investor day Thursday was a show of force.

Keeping people in front of screens for four hours to watch an investor day is absurd. The event had multiple intermissions!

But as Disney rolled out show after show for Disney+ — methodically ticking off Marvel character after Marvel character, "Star Wars" spinoff after spinoff, Pixar movie after Pixar movie (The Verge did you a favor and culled the list of announcements to the most important 52) — I couldn't help but think about how Disney is playing the streaming video game at an entirely different level than its competition.

For pretty much every other company in the streaming wars, the goal is to acquire the most popular content to entice paying month subscribers. That turns content spending into an arms race as companies including Netflix, AT&T's WarnerMedia, Comcast's NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS and Discovery throw darts at series, producers, actors and ideas in the hopes of generating zeitgeist-y hits.

But Disney's strategy is different.

Disney is methodically building movies and shows off its own intellectual property and then using hit characters to introduce new ones. It has turned actors into superheroes (Paul Rudd is Ant Man, Scarlett Johansson is Black Widow, Robert Downey Jr. is Iron Man, Mark Ruffalo is Hulk, etc.) and will repeatedly use them in feature films, Disney+ series and cameo appearances. It announced a dozen "Star Wars" pieces of content, reviving actors in old roles (Hayden Christenson as Darth Vader, Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi) and creating new stars.

Disney then takes those movies and series and builds theme park rides based on them. It sells merchandise off of them. It builds a world of American culture off of them.

This flywheel isn't new for Disney. But the pure audaciousness of it was on full display Thursday. Disney's four-hour show was a ruthless, punishing display of IP-driven content. It reminded me of when the U.S. Dream Team Olympic basketball teams would play other countries and pulverize them into submission with waves of talent.

Investors seem to agree, sending the company's stock up nearly 15% on on Friday morning, in an otherwise off day for the market.

Disney hasn't even focused on ESPN+ yet, which it predicts will have 20 million to 30 million subscribers by 2024, up from an old estimate of 8 million to 12 million. That number doesn't even account for when ESPN may start shifting highly-rated live sporting events to streaming from linear cable TV, assuming Disney continues to own the rights.