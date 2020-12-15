Op-ed: The clock is ticking. Here are some money moves to make before the year ends

At the end of every year, there's an opportunity to make smart financial moves to reduce taxes, increase net investment income and decrease portfolio risk.

Some of these financial moves are especially timely. They're enabled by federal legislation and temporary changes in tax rules aimed at easing pandemic-related financial distress. Some other year-end moves are suggested by the change in presidential administrations in January.

So, here are some potential financial moves you need to consider.

Borrowing money from your 401(k) plan. The CARES Act gives accountholders what will probably be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to borrow up to $100,000, penalty-, interest- and tax-free for three years. Sure, this would be additional debt, but if you're laid off, this could pay living expenses until you get back to work and help you keep your home.

Accelerating charitable giving to 2020. Donations are normally limited to 60% of the giver's adjusted gross income. But the CARES Act removes this limit for 2020, permitting taxpayers to deduct 100% of charitable donations that qualify under IRS rules. So if you're planning to donate this year and next, you can reduce your taxable income by telescoping all of this giving into 2020 and writing those checks this month.

Realizing capital gains and offsetting losses in your investment portfolio. If you have net realized capital losses for the year, it's important to know that you can't use them to reduce your taxable income by more than $3,000 in a given year. The remainder of these losses can be carried forward to the following year.

Coordinating your capital gain/loss harvesting strategy with your tax planning. If you expect to be in a higher tax bracket next year, it's normally advisable to carry capital losses forward as much as possible to offset capital gains in 2021.

However, President-elect Joe Biden is generally expected to seek an increase in the capital gains tax rate, though he has indicated that substantial increases would apply only to those earning more than $1 million annually. If you're in this category and you don't feel lucky, you may want to take all 2020 capital gains possible this year to avoid a higher tax rate that might come in 2021.