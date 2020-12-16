Amazon streamed 4K video from a satellite with a prototype antenna for its Kuiper internet network

Amazon passed a critical early milestone in developing the hardware needed for its planned Project Kuiper satellite internet network, the company announced on Wednesday.

Jeff Bezos' e-commerce and technology giant said its Kuiper team completed initial development of the antenna that will be housed in its "low-cost customer terminal," which will connect users to Amazon's network. Project Kuiper represents Amazon's plan to launch 3,236 internet satellites into low Earth orbit — a system that would compete with SpaceX's Starlink network.

Amazon said it has been field testing the Kuiper antenna "in multiple environments," including "streaming 4K-quality video from a geostationary (GEO) satellite." Geostationary satellites are typically in orbit about 35,000 kilometers from Earth, which Amazon noted is "approximately 50 times farther" than the planned orbit for Kuiper's satellites at about 600 kilometers.

"Our prototype is already delivering speeds up to 400 Mbps, and performance will continue to improve in future iterations," the company wrote in a blog post.