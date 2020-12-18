Milwaukee Bucks credit 'Giannis effect' for uptick in business, now rethinking jersey patch plans

The Milwaukee Bucks crediting a boost in merchandise sales to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Just moments after the National Basketball Association's reigning MVP posted on his Instagram account that he's staying with the team until at least 2026, the "Giannis effect" went into overdrive, especially around a critical asset.

In the first 18 hours since Antetokounmpo's move, the Bucks said they saw 1.3 million views on social media channels and an 186% increase in online merchandise orders. Daily sales spiked by 85% after he posted about the move on Twitter and 55% of the items purchased were Antetokounmpo merchandise, according tot he Bucks.

Perhaps the most significant impact on team business due to Antetokounmpo's decision came at the negotiating table surrounding its jersey patch.

"The phone calls started both ways," said Matt Pazaras, the Bucks' chief business development and strategy officer. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Pazaras said the Bucks' transaction "has created a lot of activity" around its patch. The Harley-Davidson logo will be replaced after this year.

In November, Peter Feigin, president of both the Bucks and the team's arena, Fiserv Forum, told CNBC the team was close to securing a new sponsor for the patch, which he expected to be done this month.

But after Antetokounmpo agreed to a five-year, $225 million extension with the Bucks on Tuesday, labeled the NBA's supermax contract, Pazaras said demand to sponsor the new patch has increased and the team is back to soliciting sponsorship offers.

Before the extension, Pazaras said potential sponsors were in "wait and see" mode about signing a long-term patch deal with the team, fearing the value wouldn't be there if Antetokounmpo bolted for free agency in 2021.

"Our message was the same message that (general manager) Jon Horst was putting out. 'We feel good about Giannis, and it would be a good time to do the deal because afterward there would be a lot more interest," Pazaras said. "The feeling I got was, people would rather pay the premium knowing Giannis was locked in than take the chance with us in case he doesn't re-sign."

The NBA generated roughly $150 million in extra revenue from its patch program, which was introduced for the 2017-18 season.

Pazaras didn't discuss specifics around the value of the Bucks' patch, but veteran marketing executive Tony Ponturo estimated that some patch assets are a "$5 million opportunity right now" and that it's a buyer's market as companies navigate the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the Bucks, co-owned by Avenue Capital CEO and chairman Marc Lasry, will exceed that asking price with Antetokounmpo locked in long-term.