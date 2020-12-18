New NBA owner Ryan Smith turned down several chances to buy teams to wait for the Jazz

Gail Miller, Owner and chair of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies and the Utah Jazz, announced today they have entered into definitive agreements to sell a majority interest in the Utah Jazz and other sports to technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith.

Ryan Smith, the new owner of the Utah Jazz, says he's still not sure what type of owner he's going to be, but he already knows his focus will be on enhancing fan and player experiences.

Smith, 42, officially entered the sports ownership fraternity after the National Basketball Association approved his $1.6 billion purchase of the Jazz on Friday. The Qualtrics co-founder and CEO will assume final decision-making for business and basketball operations for the team.

The new ownership group also adds Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes and Ryan Sweeney of venture capital firm Accel as minority partners.

In an interview with CNBC Pro's "A View from the Top," Smith said he doesn't plan to stay behind the scenes. Still, unlike other NBA owners, running the Jazz won't be his full-time job. Qualtrics is spinning off from SAP early next year, less than two years after the German software giant acquired the company. Smith says he expects it to be "a big company."

"I think that I'm going to be hands on," Smith told CNBC's Alex Sherman. "But we have phenomenal leadership. We have Dennis Lindsey, a world class general manager, and Quin Snyder, who is one of the best coaches in the league. There are some owners that this is all they do full time. And that's not me. I'm still very, very much involved in Qualtrics."

Before his purchase of the Jazz, Smith said he explored buying several NBA franchises, including the Minnesota Timberwolves. Chatter among sports bankers familiar with that process suggest Timberwolves owner Glenn Taylor is considering keeping the team for now.

"There are a couple of minority pieces that are still out there," Smith said of smaller NBA team ownership stakes. "You'll see them come around."