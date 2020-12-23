Student athletes worry the coronavirus pandemic could put their scholarships at risk

CNBC's "College Voices 2020" is a series written by CNBC fall interns from universities across the country about coming of age, getting their college education and launching their careers during these extraordinary times. Colette Ngo is a senior at Chapman University double majoring in broadcast journalism and business administration. The series is edited by Cindy Perman .

The coronavirus pandemic has upended sports seasons for high school student athletes across the country. Games, tournaments and training camps were all canceled. That has left many student athletes worried about their sports scholarships. How will college recruiters be able to see what they have to offer?

In a recent T-D Ameritrade survey, 47% of student athletes said they now believe the cancellation of sports during the pandemic could put their college scholarship at risk.

"That was my moment to have colleges watch me and it's canceled," said Devin Schoenberger, a soccer player at Redondo Union High School in Redondo Beach, Calif. "We don't know what other opportunities we're going to have and a lot of us aren't committed yet."

More than 180,000 students rely on sports scholarships to help finance their education every year, but the NCAA has implemented a recruiting dead period until April 2021; this means college coaches can't have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents, and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high schools.

Plus, the NCAA also extended a year of eligibility for current college athletes to play their sport. Dan Doyle, Recruiting Coach Manager for Next College Student Athlete, explained that college coaches have a hard decision to make moving forward. College coaches grant scholarships based on the expectation they lose their seniors. If college seniors come back, the competition for a spot intensifies.

"We've already got a full roster of men's basketball with 13 scholarships at the Division 1 level. We could essentially retain all 13 of those kids and not bring in any incoming freshman this year," said Doyle.

Due to Covid-19, states like California, New Mexico, and North Carolina are playing on a modified schedule. While other states like Utah, Kansas, and Alabama are playing with no changes to their schedule. Some student-athletes say the heightened competition makes them feel the need to continue elevating their skills. So, they're crossing state borders to compete.

"We actually just got back from a camp in Utah," said Noah Fifita, a quarterback for the football team at Servite High School in Anaheim, Calif. "I think that's one of the main differences of this time is just traveling to get noticed and get more exposure on film. We're having to make more sacrifices than other years."